Minus 1160 soldiers and 213 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses per day

Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 16, 06:56 PM • 18565 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 36904 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 30501 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 56303 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 31888 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 36600 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 49331 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45512 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42452 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran halted uranium enrichment at all facilities after Israeli and US attacks - Foreign MinisterNovember 16, 08:09 PM • 4194 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 10217 views
US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approvalNovember 16, 10:38 PM • 2982 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday Times12:53 AM • 5702 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing02:59 AM • 17897 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 56309 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 53620 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 105245 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 89253 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 61263 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Scott Bessent
Britney Spears
Ukraine
United States
China
Iceland
Hungary
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 10245 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 30986 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 105245 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 39388 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 54957 views
Minus 1160 soldiers and 213 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

On November 16, Russian troops lost 1160 soldiers and 213 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.11.25 amount to approximately 1,159,420 personnel.

Minus 1160 soldiers and 213 UAVs: General Staff announced enemy losses per day

On November 16, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers and 213 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.11.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,159,420 (+1160) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11,355 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23,594 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒  34,486 (+17)
          • MLRS ‒  1,544 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,246 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒  428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  81,499 (+213)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3,940 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  67,536 (+72)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,000 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops  lost  25,000 servicemen in October due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                              Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted11.11.25, 16:16 • 4309 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine