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Former Deputy Defense Minister Havryliuk appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom appointed Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk as CEO following an open competition. He has experience serving and managing in the defense sector.

Former Deputy Defense Minister Havryliuk appointed head of Ukroboronprom

Following the results of the competition, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk was selected for appointment as the new CEO of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" (Ukroboronprom). The company announced this on November 3, UNN writes.

Following an open competition for the position of CEO of the joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry," the company's supervisory board decided to appoint a new head — Lieutenant General Ivan Yuriiovych Havryliuk

- Ukroboronprom reported.

The search for, selection of, and preliminary assessment of candidates was carried out by the Ukrainian office of the international company Amrop Partnership, it was stated.

"The decision to appoint a new CEO was made by the supervisory board following the competitive selection process and final interviews with the candidates," the company noted.

Who is Ivan Havryliuk

Ivan Havryliuk has many years of experience in military service, management, and work in the defense sector.

From October 5, 2023, he served as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and from May 2024 — as First Deputy Minister of Defense, until April 2025. On July 25, 2025, he was again appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and from February 2026 — Deputy Minister of Defense. On May 20, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Havryliuk from the position of deputy to the then Minister of Defense, Mykhailo Fedorov.

Zelensky removed Ivan Gavrilyuk from the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief12.05.25, 23:36 • 3070 views

A native of Zhytomyr region, Ivan Havryliuk began his military career in 1988. He graduated from the Sumy Higher Artillery Command School, the National Defense University of Ukraine, and the National University of Defense of Ukraine.

He progressed from platoon commander to Head of the Main Directorate — Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He gained significant practical experience while serving in senior positions in the military command bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"His professional experience and deep understanding of the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces are important prerequisites for the development of Ukroboronprom, the expansion of the production capabilities of its enterprises, and the strengthening of the country's defense industry," Ukroboronprom stated.

The appointment of a new head is another step in the consistent transformation of Ukroboronprom into a modern, efficient, and competitive defense company.

Julia Shramko

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