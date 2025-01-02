ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Gaza's population decreased by 160 thousand: shocking statistics of losses

Gaza's population decreased by 160 thousand: shocking statistics of losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23950 views

Over the 15 months of the war, the population of the Gaza Strip decreased by 6% to 2.1 million people.

Among the more than 45,500 Palestinians killed during the war, more than half were women and children. 

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Amid the war, the situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated dramatically. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), the population of Gaza has decreased by 6% since the beginning of the war with Israel almost 15 months ago.

About 100,000 Palestinians have left the enclave;

More than 55,000 are presumed dead.

According to PCBS, more than half of the 45,500 Palestinians killed during the war were women and children. About 11,000 are missing. 

The decline in Gaza's population: by about 160,000 people to the current level of 2.1 million. Also alarming is the fact that more than 47% of the population are children under the age of 18.

Recall

In the tent city of Al-Mawassi in southern Gaza, three Palestinian babies died of cold. The children died due to the lack of warm shelter and the necessary conditions for life in the conflict zone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a successful prostate removal surgery. After anesthesia, he is in good condition and is recovering in a fortified rehabilitation unit.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

At least 7 people died in Gaza due to hypothermia, including 6 infants31.12.24, 07:14 • 23437 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

israelIsrael
reutersReuters
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

