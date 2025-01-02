Gaza's population decreased by 160 thousand: shocking statistics of losses

Among the more than 45,500 Palestinians killed during the war, more than half were women and children.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Amid the war, the situation in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated dramatically. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), the population of Gaza has decreased by 6% since the beginning of the war with Israel almost 15 months ago.

About 100,000 Palestinians have left the enclave;

More than 55,000 are presumed dead.

According to PCBS, more than half of the 45,500 Palestinians killed during the war were women and children. About 11,000 are missing.

The decline in Gaza's population: by about 160,000 people to the current level of 2.1 million. Also alarming is the fact that more than 47% of the population are children under the age of 18.

Recall

In the tent city of Al-Mawassi in southern Gaza, three Palestinian babies died of cold. The children died due to the lack of warm shelter and the necessary conditions for life in the conflict zone.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a successful prostate removal surgery. After anesthesia, he is in good condition and is recovering in a fortified rehabilitation unit.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

At least 7 people died in Gaza due to hypothermia, including 6 infants