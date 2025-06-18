Gas prices in Europe rise for the sixth day - focus on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1440 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24018 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 28619 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 50798 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 100848 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 64851 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 76047 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104366 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 221318 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223979 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.5m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 100298 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 24754 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 50567 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 38089 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 14648 views
Publications
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 13596 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24019 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 155104 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 381874 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 428154 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 94318 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 151662 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 162651 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 221448 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119071 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Gas prices in Europe rise for the sixth day - focus on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

European gas prices have been rising for the sixth consecutive day due to fears of escalation between Israel and Iran. This could disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy route.

Gas prices in Europe rise for the sixth day - focus on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz

European gas prices are rising due to fears of escalation between Israel and Iran. The conflict could disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost 20% of global oil production passes, as well as a significant portion of global gas production. 

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

European natural gas prices are rising for the sixth consecutive day, marking the longest period in the last four weeks. The military conflict between Israel and Iran is causing concerns about vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy trade route.

Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz waterway. About one-fifth of the world's LNG trade passes through the narrow passage.

So far, loaded LNG carriers heading south have passed through the strait without delays, while three tankers heading north have been waiting outside the waterway, Bloomberg writes. 

There are also fears that Tehran might decide to attack tankers. In this regard, oil and gas market observers are concerned. On Tuesday, Qatar asked liquefied natural gas vessels to wait near the strait until they are ready for loading. 

Meanwhile, Israel has announced that its own natural gas exports may resume as early as tomorrow after having to halt supplies to Egypt last week.

Recall

Prices for Brent and West Texas crude oil have risen.

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Wednesday, increasing by 4% compared to the previous session due to fears that the Iran-Israel conflict could disrupt supplies.

The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News18.06.25, 14:20 • 37679 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Israel
Qatar
Egypt
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9