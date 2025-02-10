Gas prices in Europe hit 2-year high on weather and dwindling reserves - WSJ

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 30755 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 71897 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 95693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111857 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90211 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121565 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101925 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156306 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100980 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76279 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73697 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156306 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146726 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178959 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 73697 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101888 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135303 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137190 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165302 views
Gas prices in Europe hit 2-year high on weather and dwindling reserves - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25420 views

Gas prices in Europe have risen to 58.25 euros per megawatt-hour due to colder weather and low reserves. The EU's gas storage facilities are only 49% full, which is significantly lower than last year.

Natural gas prices in Europe jumped in early trading, hitting a two-year high, amid increased demand for the fuel due to cold weather, which threatens to deplete already low reserves. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, the benchmark gas contract at the Dutch TTF hub rose by 4.5% on Monday to 58.25 euros ($60.17) per megawatt-hour, the highest since February 2023.

"Temperatures are expected to drop sharply in the coming days, especially in the UK, Germany and France," said ANZ Research analysts. - This is likely to accelerate inventory withdrawals, which are already at their lowest level for this time of year since the 2022 energy crisis.

According to the Gas Infrastructure Europe industry group, as of Saturday, gas storage facilities in the European Union were 49% full, which is significantly lower than the 67% figure for the same period last year. At the same time, a particularly high daily net withdrawal of gas was observed in Germany due to low wind power generation.

Recall 

Earlier UNN wrote that the European Commission is seeking to fill natural gas storage facilities in Europe by 90% by the beginning of next winter. In particular, they want to do this to avoid a repeat of the situation in 2021, when Russian Gazprom left European storage facilities almost empty before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
germanyGermany

