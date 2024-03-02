$41.340.03
Gas pipeline explodes in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31500 views

The gas pipeline explosion occurred in the north of Istanbul. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Gas pipeline explodes in Istanbul

The gas pipeline explosion occurred in the north of Istanbul. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The cause could be a short circuit in the wires. This was reported by the Turkish TV channel NTV, UNN writes.

Details

The explosion occurred underground in the Sultangazi district of Istanbul. Flames were burning at the site of the explosion. Police, firefighters and doctors were sent to the scene.

Eyewitnesses told the TV channel that the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes. The buildings in the area were damaged. Gas and electricity supply was cut off at the site.

There was an explosion at an electric substation supplying power to three defense companies in Ekaterinburg, Russia - rossmedia02.03.24, 14:45 • 26858 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Istanbul
