There was an explosion at an electric substation supplying power to three defense companies in Ekaterinburg, Russia - rossmedia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23861 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84009 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57152 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244197 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213001 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184231 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226329 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250519 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156427 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371921 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 83930 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244100 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195149 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212944 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15938 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24464 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24719 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53460 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60961 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

There was an explosion at an electric substation supplying power to three defense companies in Ekaterinburg, Russia - rossmedia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26858 views

In Ekaterinburg, Russia, an explosion occurred at an electrical substation supplying power to three defense companies, although officials said it was due to an equipment malfunction.

There was an explosion at an electric substation supplying power to three defense companies in Ekaterinburg, Russia - rossmedia

In the Russian city of yekaterinburg on the night of March 2, there was an explosion in the territory of the electric substation, which provides power to three defense enterprises of rf. This UNN reported with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

"An explosion sounded on the territory of an electric substation in Yekaterinburg on March 1. The building provides power to three defense enterprises: MZiK, Turbomotorny and Uralmash," the Mash report said.

According to the Telegram channel, an improvised explosive device went off, however, according to the official version, the explosion was due to malfunctions at the Kalinin substation. Probably, the detonation occurred on a timer. There are no casualties. Now law enforcers are finding out how the IED ended up on the territory of the enterprise.

The plants fed by the electrical substation operate in the fields of metallurgy, cement industry and lifting and transportation equipment for mining complexes.

According to Telegram-channel Shot the explosion occurred the previous day at twelve o'clock in the morning near the control room of the electric substation "Kalininskaya" on Shefskaya Street.

It is reported that the explosion did not affect the operation of the station and plants.

Supplement

The rf reported the crash of a drone in st. Petersburg at night, the network published footage.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14