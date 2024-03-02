There was an explosion at an electric substation supplying power to three defense companies in Ekaterinburg, Russia - rossmedia

In the Russian city of yekaterinburg on the night of March 2, there was an explosion in the territory of the electric substation, which provides power to three defense enterprises of rf. This UNN reported with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

"An explosion sounded on the territory of an electric substation in Yekaterinburg on March 1. The building provides power to three defense enterprises: MZiK, Turbomotorny and Uralmash," the Mash report said.

According to the Telegram channel, an improvised explosive device went off, however, according to the official version, the explosion was due to malfunctions at the Kalinin substation. Probably, the detonation occurred on a timer. There are no casualties. Now law enforcers are finding out how the IED ended up on the territory of the enterprise.

The plants fed by the electrical substation operate in the fields of metallurgy, cement industry and lifting and transportation equipment for mining complexes.

According to Telegram-channel Shot the explosion occurred the previous day at twelve o'clock in the morning near the control room of the electric substation "Kalininskaya" on Shefskaya Street.

It is reported that the explosion did not affect the operation of the station and plants.

