Gas cylinder explodes near lit stove in Vinnytsia region, one dead
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in the village of Osychna, Vinnytsia region, on January 23. A 37-year-old woman died as a result of a gas cylinder explosion.
A woman died in Vinnytsia region due to a gas cylinder explosion near a stove, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
The tragedy occurred on the evening of January 23 in a private residential building in the village of Osychna, Ulaniv community.
"A gas cylinder exploded in a private house, which was located near a lit stove. Unfortunately, during the extinguishing of the fire, rescuers found the body of a 37-year-old woman without signs of life," the State Emergency Service reported.
The State Emergency Service warned: when using stove heating and gas, be extremely careful.
