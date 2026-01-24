Gas cylinder explodes near lit stove in Vinnytsia region, one dead

A woman died in Vinnytsia region due to a gas cylinder explosion near a stove, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on the evening of January 23 in a private residential building in the village of Osychna, Ulaniv community.

"A gas cylinder exploded in a private house, which was located near a lit stove. Unfortunately, during the extinguishing of the fire, rescuers found the body of a 37-year-old woman without signs of life," the State Emergency Service reported.

The State Emergency Service warned: when using stove heating and gas, be extremely careful.

