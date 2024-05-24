Gas cylinder explodes in a house in Kyiv region, one killed

An explosion occurred in a house in Kyiv region, killing a man, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Details

On May 23, at about 11:00 a.m., the Buchanan police received a report of an explosion followed by a fire in a private household in the village of Kolonshchyna. After the fire was extinguished, the body of the 46-year-old owner was found by the State Emergency Service.

Law enforcement officers have preliminarily found that a gas cylinder exploded. The final cause of the fire will be known after the relevant examination.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of fire or industrial safety requirements established by law, which resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

