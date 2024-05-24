Funds for construction of fortifications have been allocated in full - Shmyhal

Funds have been allocated in full for the construction of all fortification lines planned by the General Staff. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, a UNN correspondent reports.

"Regarding fortifications. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, the government allocated money for the construction of the relevant fortifications," Shmyhal said.

He noted that 30 billion had been allocated in the last six months alone.

"In total, well over 30 billion has been allocated over this period. In the last six months alone, 30 billion has been allocated. Accordingly, all the fortifications, the first line, and the second and third lines of defense, which were planned to be built by the General Staff of Ukraine, which, together with the Ministry of Defense, is responsible for the construction of fortifications in our country during wartime, have been allocated in full for all these projects," Shmyhal said.

He also added that the issue of timelines and plans is unclear.

"I think that the military will give a detailed answer to this question in a closed mode," Shmyhal said.

Parliament created TSC on fortifications and drones

Addendum

The Vovchansk city military administration assuresthat "there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia, but due to constant shelling, it was difficult to build them.

Colonel Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the defense in the Sumy sector was effectively built and all the miscalculations that had been made in the Kharkiv sector were taken into account.