Parliament created TSC on fortifications and drones

The Parliament created a temporary special commission (TSC) on the construction of fortifications and the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles, the head of which was appointed Mykola Zadorozhny ("Servant of the people"), which included representatives of all factions and groups, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The parliament has created a TSC for the construction of fortifications and the purchase of drones. "For" - 277. Mykola Zadorozhny (SN) was appointed Chairman," MP Zheleznyak said in Telegram.

According to him, the VSK included 8 "servants of the people" and one representative each from all factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada.

The powers of the VSK, as reported, include the study of circumstances and the preparation of questions on:

1) the needs of the security and defense sector in unmanned aerial vehicles and the formation of a state order for the production and purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles;

2) analysis of the practice of distribution, transfer, supply and balance of unmanned aerial vehicles to military units and divisions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine;

3) arrangement of fortifications, engineering barriers on the contact line and targeted use of funds allocated for their arrangement.

