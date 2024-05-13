"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70354 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105037 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248837 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165085 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102086 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41427 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54471 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48326 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237042 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223908 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70354 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54471 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113530 views
"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19989 views

The Vovchansk city military administration assures that "there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia, but it was difficult to build them due to constant shelling.

The Vovchansk City Military Administration assures that "there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia, but it was not easy to build them due to constant shelling." The head of the Vovchansk city military administration, Tamaz Gambarashvili, told this on the air of Radio Svoboda, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, of course. The fortifications were built. And now they are being built and strengthened. But the situation was and is extremely difficult. Because the city itself is very close to the border. And it is very difficult to carry out any construction work right on the border. I thank the builders and everyone who worked. It is extremely difficult. Because it is very dangerous to work under fire," Gambarashvili said.

When asked about what was being done before the Russian offensive, the CMA answered: "Perhaps the construction was not so dense.

"Everything was built. But perhaps not so tightly. After de-occupation, Vovchansk has been under constant shelling for a year and a half. Both mortars and artillery. That's why I repeat once again: there are 4 kilometers from Vovchansk to the border. It was extremely difficult to build fortifications. But I emphasize once again: I am grateful to all the builders and military who were based at these facilities. They made every effort to build the fortifications," Mr. Gambarashvili said.

Addendum

On May 10, Russian forces intensified their actions in the north of Kharkiv region. According to the General Staff, fighting is ongoing, the struggle for control of the border town of Vovchansk continues, and enemy forces are actively trying to capture the town, mobilizing up to 5 battalions and not taking into account their own losses.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

