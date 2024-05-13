"Everything was probably not so tight" - head of the Vovchansk CMA on fortifications in Kharkiv region

The Vovchansk City Military Administration assures that "there were fortifications around the city on the border with Russia, but it was not easy to build them due to constant shelling." The head of the Vovchansk city military administration, Tamaz Gambarashvili, told this on the air of Radio Svoboda, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, of course. The fortifications were built. And now they are being built and strengthened. But the situation was and is extremely difficult. Because the city itself is very close to the border. And it is very difficult to carry out any construction work right on the border. I thank the builders and everyone who worked. It is extremely difficult. Because it is very dangerous to work under fire," Gambarashvili said.

When asked about what was being done before the Russian offensive, the CMA answered: "Perhaps the construction was not so dense.

"Everything was built. But perhaps not so tightly. After de-occupation, Vovchansk has been under constant shelling for a year and a half. Both mortars and artillery. That's why I repeat once again: there are 4 kilometers from Vovchansk to the border. It was extremely difficult to build fortifications. But I emphasize once again: I am grateful to all the builders and military who were based at these facilities. They made every effort to build the fortifications," Mr. Gambarashvili said.

Addendum

On May 10, Russian forces intensified their actions in the north of Kharkiv region. According to the General Staff, fighting is ongoing, the struggle for control of the border town of Vovchansk continues, and enemy forces are actively trying to capture the town, mobilizing up to 5 battalions and not taking into account their own losses.