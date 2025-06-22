$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fundraising for Husakov: National Police opened two criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Law enforcement officers opened two criminal proceedings regarding the fundraising for the treatment of Nazarii Husakov, a resident of Lviv, who claimed to need an expensive drug. Social media users expressed concern over the lack of accountability, while Husakov left Ukraine.

Fundraising for Husakov: National Police opened two criminal proceedings

Law enforcement officers reported the opening of two criminal cases against Lviv resident Nazarii Husakov and the organization of fundraising for treatment.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Immediately two criminal cases have been opened regarding fundraising for the treatment of Nazarii Husakov, a Lviv resident suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

According to the National Police of Ukraine, two criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding fundraising for Nazarii Husakov, who claimed to need to purchase an expensive SMA treatment drug.

It is indicated that earlier, information about the critical need for medicine for Nazarii Husakov was actively circulated on social networks and in the media, which contributed to attracting broad support and funds. However, recently, social network users expressed concern due to the lack of accountability.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least four financial institutions and digital services were used.

Recall

UNN reported that in the Husakov case, the circle of people who could have suffered from presumably illegal actions is being established. It also became known that Husakov left the territory of Ukraine on June 13; his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
