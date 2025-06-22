Fundraising for Husakov: National Police opened two criminal proceedings

Law enforcement officers reported the opening of two criminal cases against Lviv resident Nazarii Husakov and the organization of fundraising for treatment.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Immediately two criminal cases have been opened regarding fundraising for the treatment of Nazarii Husakov, a Lviv resident suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

According to the National Police of Ukraine, two criminal proceedings have been initiated regarding fundraising for Nazarii Husakov, who claimed to need to purchase an expensive SMA treatment drug.

It is indicated that earlier, information about the critical need for medicine for Nazarii Husakov was actively circulated on social networks and in the media, which contributed to attracting broad support and funds. However, recently, social network users expressed concern due to the lack of accountability.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least four financial institutions and digital services were used.

Recall

UNN reported that in the Husakov case, the circle of people who could have suffered from presumably illegal actions is being established. It also became known that Husakov left the territory of Ukraine on June 13; his whereabouts and other significant circumstances are currently being established.