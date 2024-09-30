Full-scale war in the Middle East must be avoided - Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden said he plans to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but did not specify when exactly they will take place. This was reported by Sky News, according to UNN.

The US president dodged the question of what the leaders would talk about, saying, “I'll tell you what I'll tell him when I talk to him.

When asked whether a full-scale war in the Middle East could be avoided, Biden replied: “It is necessary. We really have to avoid it.”

The publication also noted that the United States is a longtime ally of Israel, but has repeatedly emphasized its desire to avoid escalating conflicts in the region.

US officials do not recommend that Israel conduct a ground operation in Lebanon. At the same time, the United States is preparing for Iran's possible response to the assassination of Hezbollah's leader, including attacks on US military in the region.