10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fugitive oligarch Plahotniuc refused extradition to Moldova - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova denied information about Plahotniuc's consent to extradition. The Athens Court of Appeal confirmed his refusal, which will not affect the decision of the Greek authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova stated that the fugitive oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc, who was detained in Greece, refused extradition to Moldova. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova denied information that appeared on social networks that Plahotniuc, detained in Greece, allegedly agreed to extradition to Moldova.

The Athens Court of Appeal, which is considering the extradition procedure, informed the Prosecutor General's Office of our country that the said citizen did not express consent to extradition to Moldova.

- the department stated.

Prosecutor's spokeswoman Violina Moraru, at the same time, stated that Plahotniuc's refusal cannot affect the decision of the Greek authorities.

Recall

Former leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova Vlad Plahotniuc was detained in Greece. He was wanted for three criminal cases, including the theft of a billion dollars from banks.

Interpol declared Plahotniuc internationally wanted on February 7, 2025.

According to Interpol, Plahotniuc has passports from Moldova, Romania, Russia, and Mexico. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico confirmed that Plahotniuc's Mexican passport is fake.

Subsequently, the detained Plahotniuc was placed under pre-trial arrest for 40 days.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Greece
Moldova
