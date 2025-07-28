Fugitive oligarch Plahotniuc refused extradition to Moldova - Prosecutor General's Office

The Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova stated that the fugitive oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc, who was detained in Greece, refused extradition to Moldova. This was reported by NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office of Moldova denied information that appeared on social networks that Plahotniuc, detained in Greece, allegedly agreed to extradition to Moldova.

The Athens Court of Appeal, which is considering the extradition procedure, informed the Prosecutor General's Office of our country that the said citizen did not express consent to extradition to Moldova. - the department stated.

Prosecutor's spokeswoman Violina Moraru, at the same time, stated that Plahotniuc's refusal cannot affect the decision of the Greek authorities.

Recall

Former leader of the Democratic Party of Moldova Vlad Plahotniuc was detained in Greece. He was wanted for three criminal cases, including the theft of a billion dollars from banks.

Interpol declared Plahotniuc internationally wanted on February 7, 2025.

According to Interpol, Plahotniuc has passports from Moldova, Romania, Russia, and Mexico. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico confirmed that Plahotniuc's Mexican passport is fake.

Subsequently, the detained Plahotniuc was placed under pre-trial arrest for 40 days.