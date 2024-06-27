FT: US may buy 8 Patriot air defense systems from Israel for Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 32338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 37851 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63575 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 156683 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204171 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 126842 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358236 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179307 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148327 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197284 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 32155 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 27293 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 37647 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43982 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 63398 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 7462 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30499 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32613 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 45912 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53823 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

FT: US may buy 8 Patriot air defense systems from Israel for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 83841 views

Ukraine is negotiating with Israel and the United States to transfer at least eight Israeli Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, which could strengthen Ukraine's air defense against Russian attacks.

FT: US may buy 8 Patriot air defense systems from Israel for Ukraine

Ukraine, together with the United States, is negotiating with Jerusalem to transfer at least eight Israeli air defense systems Patriot to Kyiv. The Financial Times and UNN reported this.

Details

Although it has not yet been finalized, the deal is likely to involve sending valuable Patriot systems first from Israel to the United States and then to Ukraine. In particular, the FT's interlocutors admit that Israeli systems are likely to be sold to the United States. In turn, Washington will transfer them to Kyiv, and Israel will thus not be involved in the transfer to Ukraine.

However, analysts admit that Kyiv may receive only a part of these systems, which could still strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

The publication says that the three countries are currently actively negotiating on the Patriot air defense system. In particular, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on this issue.

However, the U.S. and Ukrainian governments have officially refused to confirm this information.

Addendum

The FT adds that Israel has older systems Patriot - M901 PAC. However, they are still effective and capable of strengthening Ukraine's defense. in addition, analysts point out that the old Israeli interceptor missiles had a longer range and a larger warhead than the new PAC-3 model.

This could make them well suited to intercept Russian fighter jets dropping devastating bombs on Ukrainian cities and military positions from behind the front lines.  

In addition,  Israel has significant stockpiles of interceptor missiles - which Ukraine also needs - along with batteries.

The PAC-2 is actually more useful than the PAC-3 for long-range interception, so they will definitely be useful (in Ukraine - ed.)

- said Justin Bronk, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.    

Recall

In April, it became known that the Israeli Air Force plans to abandon its outdated Patriot air defense systems and switch to more modern weapons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
Jerusalem
MIM-104 Patriot
Anthony Blinken
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
London
Kyiv
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99