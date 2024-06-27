FT: US may buy 8 Patriot air defense systems from Israel for Ukraine
Ukraine is negotiating with Israel and the United States to transfer at least eight Israeli Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv, which could strengthen Ukraine's air defense against Russian attacks.
Ukraine, together with the United States, is negotiating with Jerusalem to transfer at least eight Israeli air defense systems Patriot to Kyiv. The Financial Times and UNN reported this.
Details
Although it has not yet been finalized, the deal is likely to involve sending valuable Patriot systems first from Israel to the United States and then to Ukraine. In particular, the FT's interlocutors admit that Israeli systems are likely to be sold to the United States. In turn, Washington will transfer them to Kyiv, and Israel will thus not be involved in the transfer to Ukraine.
However, analysts admit that Kyiv may receive only a part of these systems, which could still strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
The publication says that the three countries are currently actively negotiating on the Patriot air defense system. In particular, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met on this issue.
However, the U.S. and Ukrainian governments have officially refused to confirm this information.
Addendum
The FT adds that Israel has older systems Patriot - M901 PAC. However, they are still effective and capable of strengthening Ukraine's defense. in addition, analysts point out that the old Israeli interceptor missiles had a longer range and a larger warhead than the new PAC-3 model.
This could make them well suited to intercept Russian fighter jets dropping devastating bombs on Ukrainian cities and military positions from behind the front lines.
In addition, Israel has significant stockpiles of interceptor missiles - which Ukraine also needs - along with batteries.
The PAC-2 is actually more useful than the PAC-3 for long-range interception, so they will definitely be useful (in Ukraine - ed.)
Recall
In April, it became known that the Israeli Air Force plans to abandon its outdated Patriot air defense systems and switch to more modern weapons.