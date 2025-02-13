Frost and fog in some places: weather forecasters give weather forecast for February 13

No precipitation is expected in Ukraine today, February 13. In the Carpathians, there will be a record frost at night, up to 15°, and during the day, "pluses" are likely not only in the south. This was reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

The weather in Ukraine will still be determined by the high atmospheric pressure field, but there will be an intense drop in it, which should be taken into account by weather-dependent people, - the statement said.

In the morning, in the north-eastern part and in the Carpathian region, there will be fog in some places. The wind will be mostly southeast, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures at night will be 6-11° Celsius, up to 15° Celsius in the eastern regions and the Carpathians, 1-6° Celsius in Transcarpathia and Crimea; during the day, 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius, 0-5° Celsius in the western and Odesa regions.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

Partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Southeast wind, 3-8 m/s.

Temperatures at night are 6-11° Celsius, during the day from 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius; in Kyiv, 7-9° Celsius at night, around 0° during the day.