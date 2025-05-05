From the liquidated UAV control point in Tyotkino, the occupiers attacked Sumy region - CCD

On the eve, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the control point of Russian drone units in the area of the village of Tyotkino, Kursk region. From there, the occupiers launched drones at Ukrainian cities. This was announced by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Tyotkino in the Kursk region has been used as a UAV school since 2022.

There, Russians were first taught on mavics, then to work with dumps, including on our civilians, then FPV. Well, now there was a control point for Russian UAVs that carried out attacks on Sumy region. The key thing is - was - said Kovalenko.

Let us remind you

On April 19, Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck the launch site of Russian UAVs from the Kursk region in the area of the village of Tyotkino. As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated.