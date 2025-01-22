Ukrainian intelligence destroyed Russian satellite equipment: DIU provides details

Ukrainian reconnaissance men destroyed an enemy position with important satellite equipment, UNN reports, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to the GUR, on January 17, soldiers near the village of Tetkino in Russia discovered an enemy position with important satellite equipment.

FPV drones were used to destroy Russian devices for using the capabilities of the Yamal-401, Yamal-402, and Yamal-300K satellites operating in the Ka-band.

The hideout with enemy personnel was also hit by fire, the DIU added.

