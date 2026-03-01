From March 2, 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes will not be accepted

$43.210.00
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 20153 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 32392 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 47171 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 55090 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 62755 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 47939 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 50962 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 52322 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 58116 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Publications
Exclusives
Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggression
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022
Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassy
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
The Diplomat

From March 2, 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes will not be accepted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

From March 2, 2026, banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias issued between 2003 and 2007 will be replaced by coins. They can be exchanged indefinitely at the NBU or until February 28, 2029, at authorized banks.

From March 2, 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes will not be accepted

Banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias can be exchanged for coins indefinitely at the National Bank of Ukraine or for several years at other banks, reminds UNN.

Details

The NBU announced that from March 2, 2026, banknotes of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias of 2003-2007 series will be replaced by corresponding coins. The banknotes will be withdrawn from cash circulation and will accordingly cease to be means of payment. They will not be usable for cash payments.

The National Bank of Ukraine also notes that there will be enough time to exchange banknotes for coins. This can be done without restrictions and without commission indefinitely at the NBU itself, or within three years at authorized banks, including JSC "Oschadbank", JSC CB "PrivatBank", JSC "Raiffeisen Bank", JSC "PUMB"; the exchange will be possible until February 28, 2029, inclusive.

The reason for the changes is that these banknotes are now rarely encountered in retail trade, and their average lifespan is about 2.5 years.

Their gradual withdrawal by Ukrainian banks began back in 2020. The withdrawal of 1 and 2 hryvnia banknotes began on October 1, 2020, and 5 and 10 hryvnia banknotes on January 1, 2023.

NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series20.02.26, 15:29 • 35643 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

