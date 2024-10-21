“From a request without a result": NABU celebrates its 10th anniversary, but the expediency of the bureau's existence remains debatable

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

“From a request without a result": NABU celebrates its 10th anniversary, but the expediency of the bureau's existence remains debatable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152741 views

The NABU claims to have brought 1500 people to justice over the years. However, opinion polls show that almost 60% of Ukrainians do not trust the anti-corruption agency.

“From a request without a result": NABU celebrates its 10th anniversary, but the expediency of the bureau's existence remains debatable

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. The event was called "From Request to Result," and as noted by the bureau, it was fully funded by the US Embassy in Ukraine. However, unlike international donors, the majority  of Ukrainians expressed distrust of anti-corruption activists, as recently reported by the sociological group Rating, UNN reported.

As noted in NABU's post on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the anti-corruption agency has "come a long and difficult way" from inquiry to justice. According to the bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos, the NABU has demonstrated its effectiveness in numbers: 1500 people have been brought to justice (150 per year). However, apart from the numbers, the effectiveness of the fight against corruption in the country remains invisible. Commentators noted this in particular  under the NABU's post , but the bureau decided not to discuss this topic and simply delete unwanted feedback.

There are only 40 comments under NABU's post, and about 80% have been deleted.

Criticism  of the NABU has been growing over the years, and distrust is deepening. Recent polls by the Rating sociological group confirm that the majority of Ukrainians (almost 60% of respondents) do not trust the actions of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. 

As a reminder, NABU was established in 2014 as part of the system of anti-corruption bodies to fight corruption among high-ranking officials, in the context of fulfilling Ukraine's obligations to the EU and the International Monetary Fund.  However, corruption in Ukraine remains  one of the main problems. The key factors that undermine Ukrainians' trust in the NABU remain:

  • Low efficiency (the number of convictions is critically low compared to the number of investigated cases). According to experts, the NABU is “choked” in its cases because it investigates non-priority and sometimes PR and political cases, which paralyzes its work.
  • Political pressure: The NABU often finds itself under political pressure, which makes it difficult for it to work independently. Recent cases include the conflict between Semen Kryvonos and Gizo Uglava, who accused NABU of losing its independence and playing political games.
  • Financial costs: The NABU's work requires significant financial resources from the state budget. Critics question the correlation between the NABU's expenditures and its actual effectiveness in reducing corruption. 
  • Acquittals: High-profile NABU and SAPO indictments often result in acquittals. This means that anti-corruption activists illegally bring people to criminal responsibility. This was the case with former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan, who was publicly accused of crimes by detectives, but failed to prove his guilt in court
  •  Manipulative investigations: NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors violate the principles of independent and objective investigation, especially with regard to forensic examinations they order to confirm their accusatory hypotheses. In particular, NABU detectives do not hesitate to order such examinations from friendly private entitiessuch as, for example, LLC “ES&D”.  Or try to cancel the examinations if their results do not meet their expectations. This, in particular, was the case in the case of the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi, where detectives wanted to hide the results of a forensic examination, which they themselves had ordered. 

So, on the one hand, the results of the body do not yet meet the expectations of many citizens, as the level of corruption in Ukraine remains high and the number of convictions is low. On the other hand, the very existence of an independent anti-corruption body is important for international support for Ukraine and its integration into the EU.

Given the results of the past 10 years, the effectiveness of the NABU remains debatable and clearly requires reform that will increase the effectiveness of the fight against corruption while reducing the political and PR component of the agency's work.

Equally important is the personal responsibility of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors for illegally bringing people to justice. After all, in the case of the acquitted ex-minister Volodymyr Omelian, not a single detective or prosecutor has been held accountable

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
