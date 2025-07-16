$41.820.01
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Freelance platform Upwork massively blocks Ukrainian users. The Ministry of Digital Transformation reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation appealed to Upwork's management regarding the mass blocking of Ukrainian freelancers' accounts. Problems arise due to registration in occupied territories, geolocation failures, and blocking without explanation.

Freelance platform Upwork massively blocks Ukrainian users. The Ministry of Digital Transformation reacted

Ukrainian freelancers have faced the problem of restricted access to their accounts on the Upwork platform. The Ministry of Digital Transformation called on the company's management to address this situation, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

We are receiving inquiries from Ukrainian freelancers regarding account restrictions on Upwork. Even after data verification, the platform blocks Ukrainian accounts without the possibility to appeal. So we contacted Upwork CEO Hayden Brown, asked her to analyze all cases and review the verification processes.

- reported the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This situation was also commented on by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov. He emphasized that the Upwork platform is very important for Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian IT sector is critically important for Ukraine's economy and is a powerful player in the global market. Many Ukrainian specialists provide services through the Upwork freelance exchange, so the platform's accessibility plays an important role in the development of the Ukrainian IT market.

- Fedorov explained.

He added that he contacted Upwork CEO Hayden Brown due to requests about mass blockages of Ukrainian users. According to him, even after data verification, the platform restricts Ukrainian accounts without the possibility to appeal.

Over 1000 Ukrainians replaced their vehicle registration certificate in Diia in a week: how the service works08.07.25, 17:10 • 1389 views

Fedorov highlighted a number of reasons for this situation:

• blocking by place of registration / residence - if the user is registered in temporarily occupied territories (Crimea, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions), the account is blocked, even if the person has long lived in the territory controlled by Ukraine;

• problems with geolocation due to EW operation - due to GPS failure during air raids, the system may "see" the IP as Russian or Belarusian. As a result, the account may be blocked.

• blocking without explanation - even after providing all documents (passport, diploma, IP addresses, photos of housing, bank statements), accounts are blocked due to "insufficient information."

We propose to audit all blockages and improve verification mechanisms. We expect a quick response from the company and unblocking of Ukrainian accounts.

- Fedorov noted.

For reference

Upwork is one of the largest freelance platforms in the world. And for thousands of Ukrainians, it has become the main source of income during the full-scale invasion.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

