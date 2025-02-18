Fraudsters cheat UAH 3 million from mother of fallen soldier through fake bank

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31524 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53386 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113423 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100202 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150864 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58110 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107574 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70758 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59909 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100524 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141687 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174126 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26534 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59909 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133368 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135252 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163623 views
Actual
Fraudsters cheat UAH 3 million from mother of fallen soldier through fake bank

Fraudsters cheat UAH 3 million from mother of fallen soldier through fake bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31112 views

Law enforcers exposed a group of fraudsters posing as bank employees who defrauded the mother of a deceased military officer of UAH 3 million. The criminals used SIP telephony to imitate calls from the bank and conducted about 500 episodes of fraud.

Fraudsters cheated a 58-year-old resident of Odesa region out of UAH 3 million she received as state compensation for her deceased military son. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Odesa Region Prosecutor's Office, three members of a criminal group who defrauded citizens by posing as bank employees were exposed and served a notice of suspicion. They are charged with fraud committed through illegal transactions with the use of electronic computers and legalization of the proceeds of crime (Part 5 Article 190, Part 2 Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the defendants received personal data of citizens and called them, introducing themselves as employees of the bank's security service.

They convinced victims that their online banking accounts had been hacked and offered to temporarily transfer funds to "safe accounts." During these calls, the fraudsters provided instructions that allowed them to gain full access to the victims' accounts. Subsequently, the money was transferred to drop accounts and cashed out.

How criminals lure out PINs and card data: a scheme of deception on trading platforms15.02.25, 15:21 • 101584 views

Law enforcement officials note that to conceal their activities, the suspects used SIP telephony, which allowed them to spoof numbers and imitate calls from official bank lines. In this way, the victims were under the impression that they were receiving a call from the bank's security service.

One of the victims of this scheme was a 58-year-old resident of Odesa region who received UAH 3 million in state compensation for her deceased son, a military officer. The fraudsters convinced her that the money was in danger and forced her to transfer it to accounts under their control,

- the statement said.

The suspects were detained in Poltava region and are in custody. 

Investigative actions are ongoing to identify other participants in the scheme, all victims and damages.  It is known that the defendants managed to commit about 500 episodes of fraud across the country.  

How to protect your SIM card and financial data: important tips against fraudsters17.02.25, 17:41 • 36738 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising