How criminals lure out PINs and card data: a scheme of deception on trading platforms

Fraudsters are using fake websites and fake links to lure personal data on trading platforms. This is reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The main tool of fraudsters in their scheme is fake websites and links that imitate genuine resources, - the statement said.

An example of such a scheme:

Step 1. The fraudster pretends to want to buy the goods. The attacker writes to the seller on the OLX marketplace, showing interest in the product. He offers to transfer the communication to the Telegram messenger, allegedly citing technical problems with the display of photos on the OLX platform.

Step 2. The fraudster informs the seller in the messenger that they are ready to buy the goods and offers to organize the shipment via Nova Poshta with full prepayment to the card. To do this, he asks the seller for the card number for payment and sends the address for delivery of the goods.

Step 3. Claims to have paid for everything and sends a phishing link stylized as a bank authorization page, where the seller is asked to confirm receipt of funds.

Step 4. Lures data through a fraudulent website.

On the phishing page, the seller is asked to enter a mobile phone number, card number, and PIN to confirm the receipt of funds.

Step 5. The fraudster steals the money. The fraudsters use the data to link the user's account to a new device or to authorize online at the portal of the respective bank, which allows them to withdraw funds from the victim's account.

How to protect yourself from fraud

Discuss the details of the transaction exclusively in the trading platform's chat or using its app! Check the websites where you enter your data.

Fake SMS messages with promises of payments: how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud