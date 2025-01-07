Fake SMS messages with promises of payments: how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud

The National Police has given some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of fraudsters who send SMS messages with promises of payments, UNN reports.

The main goal of the attackers is to obtain confidential payment data. Therefore, they even create websites that look like banking, government, or charitable institutions - the National Police reported.

Law enforcement officers gave some tips to help protect against such fraud:

get information only from official sources;

if you have applied for the allowance, expect a notification of its accrual in your bank's application or on the portal or in the Diia application;

Do not click on questionable hyperlinks;

do not enter payment card details on unfamiliar and suspicious websites;

do not agree to apply for financial assistance through a chatbot;

do not agree to pay a state fee for the registration of financial assistance, only fraudsters offer this.

Recall

Fraudsters use artificial intelligence to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends via messengers. The State Service for Special Communications recommends using two-factor authentication and verifying the identity of the interlocutor.