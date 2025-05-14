France will help Ukraine, but will not unleash World War III - Macron

$41.540.01
Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12222 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52397 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34544 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 103970 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81190 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91690 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86353 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180286 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73692 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180524 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Tags
Authors
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
Publications

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52433 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104003 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83347 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180303 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180536 views
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1150 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36339 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96537 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95413 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95837 views
France will help Ukraine, but will not unleash World War III - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3080 views

The President of France stated that Paris will support Ukraine, but does not seek escalation to World War III. France is also ready to discuss the deployment of French military aircraft with nuclear weapons in Europe.

France will help Ukraine, but will not unleash World War III - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he does not want to "start World War III" because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has promised referendums on key issues. This was reported by France 24, reports UNN.

Details

The French leader said that Paris should help Ukraine, but does not want to start World War III. At the same time, the Russian-Ukrainian war must end, and Ukraine must be in the best possible situation to start negotiations, the president specified.

In addition, France is ready to start discussions with other European countries on the deployment of French military aircraft armed with nuclear weapons on their territory, as the United States does.

The Americans have bombs on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Turkey. We are ready to start this discussion. I will define the framework in a very concrete way in the coming weeks and months

- Macron said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the EU's expectation of a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stressed his readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russia in case of refusal of the ceasefire regime.

Before that, Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to negotiate with Ukraine on May 15 is only a "first step", but this is not enough for a real cessation of hostilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
Italy
Germany
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
