France will help Ukraine, but will not unleash World War III - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he does not want to "start World War III" because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has promised referendums on key issues. This was reported by France 24, reports UNN.

Details

The French leader said that Paris should help Ukraine, but does not want to start World War III. At the same time, the Russian-Ukrainian war must end, and Ukraine must be in the best possible situation to start negotiations, the president specified.

In addition, France is ready to start discussions with other European countries on the deployment of French military aircraft armed with nuclear weapons on their territory, as the United States does.

The Americans have bombs on planes in Belgium, Germany, Italy, Turkey. We are ready to start this discussion. I will define the framework in a very concrete way in the coming weeks and months - Macron said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the EU's expectation of a ceasefire in Ukraine. He stressed his readiness to strengthen sanctions against Russia in case of refusal of the ceasefire regime.

Before that, Macron stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to negotiate with Ukraine on May 15 is only a "first step", but this is not enough for a real cessation of hostilities.