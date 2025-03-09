France will allocate 195 million euros to Ukraine from the interest on frozen Russian assets
Kyiv • UNN
France will provide military assistance to Ukraine amounting to 195 million euros from the interest on frozen Russian assets. The funds will be used for artillery shells, AASM bombs, AMX-10RC light tanks, and VAB armored personnel carriers.
France will provide Ukraine with 195 million euros in military aid, using the interest from frozen Russian assets. This was stated by the French Minister of Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in an interview for La Tribune Dimanche.
Details
According to the publication, this money will be used to supply 155mm artillery shells and AASM air-to-ground bombs, which are used on Ukrainian Mirage 2000 fighter jets. France will also accelerate the delivery of AMX-10RC light tanks and VAB armored personnel carriers, which were previously used by the French military.
It is noted that against the backdrop of geopolitical instability, France, along with its allies, is strengthening its own defense capabilities. Lecornu named ammunition and electronic warfare as key priorities for the coming years. He also emphasized the importance of drones, military robotics, the development of artificial intelligence, and space technologies.
France will provide Ukraine with 200 million euros: where the funds will go07.03.25, 14:29 • 15926 views
To support both Ukraine and its own army, France is ramping up the production of military equipment. Lecornu stated that Dassault Aviation will increase the production of Rafale fighter jets from two per month in 2024 to four or five in 2026.
The French government also plans to double the production of AASM air-to-ground bombs by 2026, while the production of MBDA anti-tank missiles (Akeron MP) will double already in 2025.
To this end, the French government is creating new industrial partnerships with companies like Thales and EOS, which operate in the defense and military industry.
Recall
The EU plans to allocate 150 billion euros for the development of the defense industry. France insists on using the funds only within the EU, while Germany wants to involve partner countries.
The USA and France discussed peace negotiations regarding Ukraine in Saudi Arabia08.03.25, 02:45 • 108794 views