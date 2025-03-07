France will provide Ukraine with 200 million euros: where the funds will go
Kyiv • UNN
France allocates 200 million euros for the support of energy recovery, housing, healthcare, and demining in Ukraine. The first 19 projects have already been selected for implementation over the next 16 months.
France will provide Ukraine with 200 million euros for the restoration of critical infrastructure. The first 19 projects will be implemented over 16 months in the areas of energy, housing, healthcare, and demining. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on social media X, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that France allocates 200 million euros to support energy recovery, housing, healthcare, and demining in Ukraine as part of the Ukrainian fund.
In Paris, we presented the first 19 projects that were selected for implementation - accelerated completion within 16 months. These initiatives will allow for the equipping of hospitals, modernization of energy infrastructure, reconstruction of homes, and strengthening of demining operations
She also noted that demand significantly exceeds funding, with applications already reaching 600 million euros.
We hope for expansion, as the reconstruction of Ukraine is an investment in security and resilience
