France twice voted for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister

The left-wing radical party “France Unconquered” (LFI) initiated a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou. The vote failed twice due to a lack of votes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the French public broadcaster Francetvinfo.fr.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the vote of no confidence was that on Monday, February 03, Bairro applied Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows him to adopt the country's budget for 2025 without a vote in the National Assembly.

However, neither the allies in the New People's Front nor the National Rally supported the initiative of the Unconquered France. Only 128 MPs voted in favor of the resignation, despite the requirement of at least 289 votes. Later, MPs voted on a second motion of no confidence in the government: it received only 122 votes, even fewer than the first. It is promised a third vote of no confidence.

The main point of the new budget is to reduce the rapidly growing budget deficit, which in France is more than twice the threshold set by Brussels for EU countries.

Since there were no no-confidence votes, the draft law on finance for 2025 is considered adopted, taking into account the text of the joint committee, with the application of Article 49.3 of the Constitution - reads the post of the National Assembly in the social network X.

At the end of the Council of Ministers meeting, government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said that the 2025 budget law should be adopted in mid-February and made public by the end of the month.

Recall

The French parliament has already considered the issue of a vote of no confidence in the Bayrou government, initiated by the opposition, by far-left MPs a few hours after the keynote speech of the new Prime Minister François Bayrou.

US Vice President to attend AI summit in France and security conference in Munich