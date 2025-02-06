France twice voted for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52111 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103874 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101373 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127279 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113258 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116878 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160734 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104755 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100878 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 77348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103469 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120251 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160728 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150961 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183117 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109155 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137613 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139391 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167250 views
France twice voted for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister

France twice voted for a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32174 views

The left-wing radical party Rise of France initiated a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Bayrou over the adoption of the budget without a vote. Both attempts failed due to a lack of votes.

The left-wing radical party “France Unconquered” (LFI) initiated a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister François Bayrou. The vote failed twice due to a lack of votes. This was reported by UNN with reference to the French public broadcaster Francetvinfo.fr.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the vote of no confidence was that on Monday, February 03, Bairro applied Article 49.3 of the Constitution, which allows him to adopt the country's budget for 2025 without a vote in the National Assembly.

However, neither the allies in the New People's Front nor the National Rally supported the initiative of the Unconquered France. Only 128 MPs voted in favor of the resignation, despite the requirement of at least 289 votes. Later, MPs voted on a second motion of no confidence in the government: it received only 122 votes, even fewer than the first. It is promised a third vote of no confidence.

The main point of the new budget is to reduce the rapidly growing budget deficit, which in France is more than twice the threshold set by Brussels for EU countries.

Since there were no no-confidence votes, the draft law on finance for 2025 is considered adopted, taking into account the text of the joint committee, with the application of Article 49.3 of the Constitution

- reads the post of the National Assembly in the social network X.

At the end of the Council of Ministers meeting, government spokeswoman Sophie Primas said that the 2025 budget law should be adopted in mid-February and made public by the end of the month.

Recall

The French parliament has already considered the issue of a vote of no confidence in the Bayrou government, initiated by the opposition, by far-left MPs a few hours after the keynote speech of the new Prime Minister François Bayrou.

US Vice President to attend AI summit in France and security conference in Munich05.02.25, 18:49 • 26104 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
munichMunich
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance

