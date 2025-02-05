US Vice President to attend AI summit in France and security conference in Munich

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will visit France to take part in a summit on artificial intelligence, after which he will travel to Germany to participate in a security conference. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

US Vice President J.D. Vance will attend a two-day high-level summit on artificial intelligence in Paris next week and the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, in his first scheduled trip abroad since taking office - the publication writes.

It is noted that the summit in Paris will be held from February 10 to 11 and will bring together heads of state and senior government officials, CEOs and other people associated with the technology sector. At the same time, the US Vice President will attend the Munich Security Conference from February 14 to 16.

US allies expectthe Trump administration to present a long-awaited plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.