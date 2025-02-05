US Vice President to attend AI summit in France and security conference in Munich

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18676 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102341 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123406 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102264 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106354 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102838 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89928 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112006 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129468 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152569 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5008 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106437 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138465 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140241 views
US Vice President to attend AI summit in France and security conference in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26105 views

J.D. Vance will participate in the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris on February 10-11 and the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will visit France to take part in a summit on artificial intelligence, after which he will travel to Germany to participate in a security conference. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

US Vice President J.D. Vance will attend a two-day high-level summit on artificial intelligence in Paris next week and the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, in his first scheduled trip abroad since taking office 

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the summit in Paris will be held from February 10 to 11 and will bring together heads of state and senior government officials, CEOs and other people associated with the technology sector. At the same time, the US Vice President will attend the Munich Security Conference from February 14 to 16.

Recall

US allies expectthe Trump administration to present a long-awaited plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.

