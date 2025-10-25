France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of Staff

France is ready to send its military contingent to Ukraine if necessary, as part of future security guarantees. This was reported by BFMTV, citing a statement by the Chief of Staff of the country's Ground Forces, General Pierre Schill, informs UNN.

Details

According to the military official, France "will be ready to deploy forces as part of security guarantees," meaning in 2026, "for the benefit of Ukraine." He repeatedly emphasized France's commitment to its allies before the deputies.

2026 will be dedicated to coalitions - said Schill.

He recalled the multinational exercise "Orion 26" planned for next year, which "will test our capabilities for joint, inter-allied, and even inter-agency interaction."

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the provision of Mirage fighter jets and additional Aster anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. This decision was announced during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where increased military support was also discussed.

French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with Zelenskyy