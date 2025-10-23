French President wrote a post in Ukrainian after meeting with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron commented in Ukrainian on his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that pressure on Moscow would be increased. France supports Ukraine in its search for a just peace and welcomes new US and EU sanctions.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in Ukrainian about the results of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to his post on Facebook.
Side by side with our European partners and in close cooperation with the United States, France continues to support Ukraine in its search for a path to a just and lasting peace.
He noted that as Russia continues to oppose an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, France has decided to increase pressure on Moscow.
Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the adoption of new sanctions by the United States, as well as the sanctions agreed today by the European Union, adding that "peace is necessary."
