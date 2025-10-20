Zelenskyy sees the right moment for a push to end the war: agreed to meet with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about recent diplomatic efforts and now sees "the right moment" to push the situation towards ending the war, writes UNN.

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Now is the right moment to push the situation towards ending the war, and most importantly, to fully utilize all opportunities and correctly pressure Russia. Pressure on the one who started the war is the key to a resolution. Emmanuel and I discussed all current aspects of diplomacy and our recent contacts with partners. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Following the talks with the French leader, he expressed gratitude for the support.

"We agreed to meet in the near future," the President stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European leaders and the leadership of the EU and NATO a conversation with Donald Trump on October 17, where "many important details" were discussed. He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and strengthening security in Europe.

