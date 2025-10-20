$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 10859 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 3846 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 11392 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 16020 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 22001 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbass
October 19, 06:24 PM • 61453 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 95307 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
October 19, 02:19 PM • 52868 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47191 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy sees the right moment for a push to end the war: agreed to meet with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. They discussed diplomatic aspects and pressure on Russia to end the war, agreeing to a meeting in the near future.

Zelenskyy sees the right moment for a push to end the war: agreed to meet with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about recent diplomatic efforts and now sees "the right moment" to push the situation towards ending the war, writes UNN.

I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron. Now is the right moment to push the situation towards ending the war, and most importantly, to fully utilize all opportunities and correctly pressure Russia. Pressure on the one who started the war is the key to a resolution. Emmanuel and I discussed all current aspects of diplomacy and our recent contacts with partners.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Following the talks with the French leader, he expressed gratitude for the support.

"We agreed to meet in the near future," the President stated.

Addition

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European leaders and the leadership of the EU and NATO a conversation with Donald Trump on October 17, where "many important details" were discussed. He emphasized the importance of protecting lives and strengthening security in Europe.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine