France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine units

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
February 16, 05:19 PM • 10034 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 16608 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 16595 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 28408 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 25442 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46402 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25913 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29392 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35437 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38142 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
0.8m/s
83%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 21333 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 29309 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 20757 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it hasFebruary 16, 02:49 PM • 11069 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 10280 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 8778 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 20774 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 28408 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 46403 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 81439 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gavin Newsom
Andrej Plenković
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 38 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 3916 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 10298 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 21358 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28084 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-101

France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

France plans to acquire Polish Piorun MANPADS under the SAFE program, despite its own Mistral production. Some of the systems will be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen its defense against enemy aircraft.

France plans to purchase Polish Piorun MANPADS for its own needs and for transfer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine units
Photo: PGZ

The French government intends to purchase a batch of Polish Piorun man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) as part of the new European defense credit program SAFE. Despite having its own production of Mistral systems, Paris is interested in Polish counterparts due to their compactness and high efficiency, confirmed in real combat conditions in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Defense Express.

Details

According to preliminary plans, a significant part of the ordered weapons will be transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine to strengthen protection against enemy aircraft and cruise missiles.

The purchase will be made using the SAFE credit line, the total volume of which for France is 16.2 billion euros. It is expected that approximately 70% of the total number of purchased Piorun systems will replenish the arsenals of the French army, while the remaining 30% will go to Ukraine as military aid.

Western veterans on F-16 fighters have begun combat patrols in the skies over Kyiv region – Intelligence16.02.26, 23:26 • 1800 views

This step will allow France to quickly meet its needs for mobile air defense systems, as the Polish manufacturer Mesko demonstrates record production rates - about 1300 missiles per year, which exceeds the production figures of Stinger and Mistral combined.

Technical advantages of Piorun over French counterparts

The choice of the Polish system instead of the domestic Mistral is primarily explained by the operational flexibility of Piorun, which can be transported and used by one person.

The French Mistral MANPADS, although it has similar engagement characteristics, is significantly more cumbersome and requires a special launcher or platform. In contrast, Piorun is capable of intercepting targets at a distance of up to 6.5 km and an altitude of up to 4 km, which makes it an indispensable tool for mobile fire groups in combating helicopters and low-flying drones.

Britain invests over €460 million in the development of long-range and hypersonic missiles13.02.26, 20:18 • 3567 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
FIM-92 Stinger
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mistral (missile)
France
Ukraine