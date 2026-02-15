France investigates elite connections to Epstein and re-examines the case of his associate Jean-Luc Brunel

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has initiated a large-scale investigation into French citizens mentioned in the recently released files of American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Investigators are paying particular attention to materials concerning Jean-Luc Brunel – the founder of a modeling agency and an associate of Epstein, who was suspected of rape and human trafficking. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The disclosure of the US Department of Justice archives has already caused high-profile scandals in French political and cultural circles. Former Minister of Culture Jack Lang resigned as head of a Parisian cultural center after his name was mentioned in connection with Epstein, although he himself denies any wrongdoing.

Currently, the prosecutor's office is checking the role of three other individuals, including French diplomat Fabrice Aidan and renowned conductor Frédéric Chaslin. The latter admitted to meeting the financier four times but claims he was seeking philanthropic support for his musical projects and was unaware of his partner's criminal activities.

The investigation is also examining accusations against Daniel Siad, whom a former Swedish model accused of rape in France back in 1990. French law enforcement agencies are trying to determine whether the activities of these individuals were part of Epstein's broader network and whether they used their status to cover up sexual crimes.

The purpose of the new investigative team

A specially created group is analyzing thousands of pages of American documents to find clues that may have been missed during previous investigations.

The main focus is on financial transactions and victim testimonies, which indicate that France was one of the logistical centers for Epstein's network.

The review of the deceased Brunel's case aims not only to establish the truth about his own crimes but also to identify his possible accomplices who are still at large. The authorities emphasize that the disclosure of new evidence in the US provides legal grounds for resuming investigations that were previously considered closed due to a lack of direct information.

