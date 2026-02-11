Epstein arranged intimate relations between a woman and Elon Musk's brother - The Guardian

The late American financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged an intimate relationship between a woman from his inner circle and Kimball Musk, Elon Musk's brother and a member of the Tesla board of directors. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

One of the individuals mentioned in the emails from the recently released US Department of Justice documents regarding Epstein is a certain Boris Nikolic, a friend and long-time associate of the financier.

Subsequently, the aforementioned woman, through her lawyer, stated that in recent years she had been trapped, coerced, and abused by Epstein while in his circle. The woman has not publicly shared her story or spoken about her relationship with Musk, and The Guardian decided not to publish her name.

Her full name appears in the documents due to an editing error, while other mentions in the emails correspond to her name and her travel itinerary with Musk, which Epstein kept. Attempts to contact her and her lawyer yielded no response. A request for comment sent to Nikolic through his company also went unanswered. Nikolic, who was named as an alternate executor of Epstein's will, is not accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has previously stated that he did not consent to being appointed as an executor of the will - the material states.

The emails cover the period after Kimball Musk's divorce from his first wife. He mentions this in an email to Nikolic from 2013, in which he writes that he is "now divorced and can live his life."

Recall

According to declassified FBI documents, former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter claims that Donald Trump called him in 2006 and stated that "everyone" knew about Jeffrey Epstein's behavior.