Epstein arranged intimate relations between a woman and Elon Musk's brother - The Guardian

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
06:59 AM • 8840 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 24424 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 26869 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 25476 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 27817 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 23115 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 18844 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21853 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 27360 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 17326 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US moves Patriot systems in Qatar to mobile platforms due to threat from IranPhotoFebruary 10, 10:26 PM • 7652 views
European Parliament unblocks tariff agreement with US after Greenland dispute resolutionFebruary 10, 10:50 PM • 7512 views
Greek Air Force Colonel arrested for spying for ChinaFebruary 10, 11:58 PM • 7848 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 12204 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikesFebruary 11, 01:12 AM • 10292 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 28390 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 35088 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 31475 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 46823 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 54403 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Village
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 24594 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 26385 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 25781 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 51324 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 52984 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Epstein arranged intimate relations between a woman and Elon Musk's brother - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Jeffrey Epstein arranged intimate relations between a woman from his circle and Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk's brother. The woman claims she was trapped and abused by Epstein.

Epstein arranged intimate relations between a woman and Elon Musk's brother - The Guardian

The late American financier Jeffrey Epstein arranged an intimate relationship between a woman from his inner circle and Kimball Musk, Elon Musk's brother and a member of the Tesla board of directors. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

One of the individuals mentioned in the emails from the recently released US Department of Justice documents regarding Epstein is a certain Boris Nikolic, a friend and long-time associate of the financier.

Subsequently, the aforementioned woman, through her lawyer, stated that in recent years she had been trapped, coerced, and abused by Epstein while in his circle. The woman has not publicly shared her story or spoken about her relationship with Musk, and The Guardian decided not to publish her name.

Her full name appears in the documents due to an editing error, while other mentions in the emails correspond to her name and her travel itinerary with Musk, which Epstein kept. Attempts to contact her and her lawyer yielded no response. A request for comment sent to Nikolic through his company also went unanswered. Nikolic, who was named as an alternate executor of Epstein's will, is not accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein and has previously stated that he did not consent to being appointed as an executor of the will

- the material states.

The emails cover the period after Kimball Musk's divorce from his first wife. He mentions this in an email to Nikolic from 2013, in which he writes that he is "now divorced and can live his life."

Recall

According to declassified FBI documents, former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter claims that Donald Trump called him in 2006 and stated that "everyone" knew about Jeffrey Epstein's behavior.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Tesla, Inc.
United States Department of Justice
The Guardian
Donald Trump