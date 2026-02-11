$43.030.02
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 13537 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM • 15928 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 19340 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 17967 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 15759 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 18952 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23920 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16201 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27435 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
FBI files released: Trump allegedly knew about Epstein's crimes as early as 2006

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

According to declassified FBI files, Donald Trump stated in 2006 that "everyone" knew about Jeffrey Epstein's behavior. This testimony contradicts his previous statements of not knowing about the financier's crimes.

FBI files released: Trump allegedly knew about Epstein's crimes as early as 2006

According to declassified FBI documents, former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter claims that Donald Trump called him in 2006 and stated that "everyone" knew about Jeffrey Epstein's behavior. These testimonies cast doubt on the current president's claims that he had no idea about the financier's criminal activities before his official arrest. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The FBI report states that Trump was one of the first to contact the police when he learned about the investigation into Epstein for exploiting minors. According to Reiter, Trump approved of the law enforcement actions, noting: "Thank God you're stopping him, everyone knew he was doing it." In addition, he allegedly called Ghislaine Maxwell "evil" and the financier's "operative," urging the investigation to focus specifically on her.

Starmer not resigning amid Epstein files scandal fallout10.02.26, 11:45 • 3254 views

Reiter also said that Trump admitted to instances where he was near Epstein and teenagers, but then "got out of there." This information contradicts Trump's comments from 2019, when he assured that he "had no suspicion" about Epstein's crimes and had not communicated with him for many years.

White House reaction and Maxwell's defense position

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not confirm the call, but noted that the president's words about expelling Epstein from Mar-a-Lago because he was a "scumbag" remain unchanged. The administration's official position is that these testimonies only confirm Trump's negative attitude towards the financier from the very beginning.

Trump called to forget about "Epstein files": did not comment on survivors' complaints04.02.26, 09:46 • 3948 views

The situation escalated after Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer stated his client's readiness for a frank conversation in exchange for a pardon. Donald Trump currently rejects such a possibility. The published files initiated a new wave of questions about how much information about Epstein's network was known to the US elite long before the case was uncovered.

King Charles III will support police in investigating Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein - Buckingham Palace09.02.26, 21:06 • 6662 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Donald Trump