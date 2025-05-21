France has resumed supplying aviation kerosene for the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that with its assistance, France has resumed the supply of aviation kerosene for fighter jets of the Defense Forces, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
... France has resumed the supply of high-quality aviation fuel, the volume of which will be enough to provide Ukrainian fighter jets for a long time. The next batch, estimated at 85 million hryvnias, has already crossed the border these days
The Ministry of Defense added that the implementation of these plans was facilitated by Polish partners, who took over part of the logistics costs and other organizational issues.
Supplement
Belgium plans to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine earlier than planned. The possibility of sending peacekeepers within the Coalition of the Willing after the ceasefire is also being considered.