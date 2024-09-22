France has formed a new government
Kyiv • UNN
French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has announced the formation of a new government. The goal is to find a balance between the right and the center and to overcome the political deadlock after the snap elections.
France has announced the formation of a new government. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
He reportedly aims to find a balance between the right and the center. Prime Minister Michel Barnier hopes to break the political deadlock that arose after the snap elections that led to a hung parliament.
After two and a half months of political uncertainty caused by President Emmanuel Macron's unexpected decision to call early elections, Barnier formed a new cabinet, hoping to win the support of various parties in the fractured parliament.
