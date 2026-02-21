$43.270.00
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries
01:53 PM • 11625 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 19953 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 21191 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 20249 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 19703 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 25081 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 35333 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27210 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31135 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
France adapts to new US tariffs - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country is adapting to new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Paris will analyze the consequences and possible measures to adapt to the situation.

France adapts to new US tariffs - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would "adapt" to new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

According to Macron, Paris will carefully analyze the consequences, possible measures, and adapt to the situation.

No need to rush

- he stated.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing a 10% tariff on all imports. This decision was made after the Supreme Court declared previous tariffs illegal.

Later, Donald Trump announced that tariffs would rise from 10 to 15%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United States