France adapts to new US tariffs - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country would "adapt" to new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

According to Macron, Paris will carefully analyze the consequences, possible measures, and adapt to the situation.

No need to rush - he stated.

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing a 10% tariff on all imports. This decision was made after the Supreme Court declared previous tariffs illegal.

Later, Donald Trump announced that tariffs would rise from 10 to 15%.