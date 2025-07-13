FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region: four police officers wounded

In the Kharkiv region, four police officers were injured as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers were wounded on the evening of July 13 on the territory of the Kupyansk city territorial community while performing their official duties.

An enemy drone hit a police service vehicle near one of the crossings. As a result of the explosion, a district police officer, a police officer from the Kupyansk RVP patrol police response department, and two police officers from the special purpose police regiment were injured. - the message says.

It is indicated that the injured police officers were hospitalized. A criminal proceeding has been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the war crime.

Recall

On the morning of July 3, the Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. 47 people were injured, including two police officers.

