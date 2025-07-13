$41.820.00
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
06:39 PM • 4966 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 22120 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 58249 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 81478 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 102009 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 98444 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 82644 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 223585 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 219358 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 167231 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region: four police officers wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

In the Kharkiv region, four police officers were wounded as a result of an FPV drone attack on July 13. The enemy drone hit a police service vehicle in the Kupyansk community.

FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region: four police officers wounded

In the Kharkiv region, four police officers were injured as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers were wounded on the evening of July 13 on the territory of the Kupyansk city territorial community while performing their official duties.

An enemy drone hit a police service vehicle near one of the crossings. As a result of the explosion, a district police officer, a police officer from the Kupyansk RVP patrol police response department, and two police officers from the special purpose police regiment were injured.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the injured police officers were hospitalized. A criminal proceeding has been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the war crime.

Recall

On the morning of July 3, the Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. 47 people were injured, including two police officers.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kupyansk
Tesla
