Four-year-old child drowned in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, local residents pulled the body of a child born in 2021, who had drowned, from a body of water. In one day, 7 people died in water bodies in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the year – 470, including 42 children.
A four-year-old child drowned in a pond in Dnipro, the body was recovered from the water by local residents, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
In Dnipro, in a pond in the Novokodatsky district, a tragedy occurred – a child born in 2021 drowned. Local residents recovered her body from the water. Rescuers were not involved.
According to the State Emergency Service, this is just one of several tragic incidents over the past day. In total, 7 people died in different regions. In Cherkasy region, two were rescued.
Since the beginning of the year, 470 people have already died in Ukraine's reservoirs, including 42 children.
