Eleven-year-old girl drowned in Inhul River in Mykolaiv region

An eleven-year-old girl drowned in Mykolaiv Oblast after going swimming in the Inhul River with her friend, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The tragedy occurred in one of the villages of the Inhul community. Two girls born in 2013 went swimming alone in the Inhul River – one of them began to drown.

Her friend ran to call for help. People passing by tried to save the girl but could not find her in the water.

Rescuers arrived at the scene. They searched the river until dark but without success. Divers arrived in the morning. After several dives, they found the child's body — it was only 4 meters from the shore.

Currently, law enforcement officers are investigating all circumstances of the tragedy.

