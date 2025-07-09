Eleven-year-old girl drowned in Inhul River in Mykolaiv region

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 2071 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 7461 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 22049 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16226 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 47117 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 42585 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 63165 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 88214 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188385 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 142083 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.5m/s
47%
743mm
Popular news
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 87020 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 57673 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 56781 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 25920 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 5779 views
Publications
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 6367 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 22076 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 188399 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 240585 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 235200 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 57405 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 227919 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 410541 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 242071 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 352505 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Eleven-year-old girl drowned in Inhul River in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 615 views

An eleven-year-old girl drowned in Mykolaiv region while swimming in the Inhul River. The child's body was found by divers 4 meters from the shore.

Eleven-year-old girl drowned in Inhul River in Mykolaiv region

An eleven-year-old girl drowned in Mykolaiv Oblast after going swimming in the Inhul River with her friend, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The tragedy occurred in one of the villages of the Inhul community. Two girls born in 2013 went swimming alone in the Inhul River – one of them began to drown.

Her friend ran to call for help. People passing by tried to save the girl but could not find her in the water.

Horrific statistics: In June, 98 people drowned in Ukraine, 8 of them children28.06.25, 20:23 • 4330 views

Rescuers arrived at the scene. They searched the river until dark but without success. Divers arrived in the morning. After several dives, they found the child's body — it was only 4 meters from the shore.

Currently, law enforcement officers are investigating all circumstances of the tragedy.

12-year-old girl fell into river and drowned in Kharkiv04.07.25, 20:59 • 4503 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9