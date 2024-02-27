Four people die in an avalanche on a mountain range in the French Alps

Seven climbers were trapped in an avalanche at a station in Puy de Dome, France, and four people died. Three of the victims came from the French department of Cantal, accompanied by a mountain guide who also died. This was reported by BFM TV and AFP, according to UNN.

On Sunday, an avalanche killed four climbers in the Val d'Enfer (a valley carved into the rock by water erosion - ed.) in the Puy-de-Dôme department. According to official information, nine climbers were descending in small groups, seven of whom were caught in the avalanche, four of whom died.

Three were injured and taken to Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital.

When the avalanche triggered, seven climbers were still on the ropes. There were two other people in the group who escaped the avalanche and raised the alarm, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. According to the same source, "several of them had tags" in the group, which made it easier to find them.

In total, about fifty rescuers were involved. Among them were members of a high-altitude gendarmerie platoon, a dog team, instructors and investigators.

The four men were "experienced people who knew the mountain well, (...) a priori well equipped" and had "all the necessary equipment.

It is noted that the three survivors "feel good". Two of them are completely unharmed, the third is under observation due to a moderate head injury.

