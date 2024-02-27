Four people die in an avalanche on a mountain range in the French Alps

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33224 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 124691 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 77402 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 291132 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245111 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195029 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233142 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252038 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158106 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372240 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 56559 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 124691 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 291132 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218464 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 245111 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22367 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30263 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30051 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77269 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 84321 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Four people die in an avalanche on a mountain range in the French Alps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23037 views

Four climbers were killed and three injured in an avalanche on the Puy de Dome mountain range in the French Alps.

Four people die in an avalanche on a mountain range in the French Alps

Seven climbers were trapped in an avalanche at a station in Puy de Dome, France, and four people died. Three of the victims came from the French department of Cantal, accompanied by a mountain guide who also died. This was reported by BFM TV and AFP, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, an avalanche killed four climbers in the Val d'Enfer (a valley carved into the rock by water erosion - ed.) in the Puy-de-Dôme department. According to official information, nine climbers were descending in small groups, seven of whom were caught in the avalanche, four of whom died.

Three were injured and taken to Clermont-Ferrand University Hospital.

AddendumAddendum

When the avalanche triggered, seven climbers were still on the ropes. There were two other people in the group who escaped the avalanche and raised the alarm, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. According to the same source, "several of them had tags" in the group, which made it easier to find them.

In total, about fifty rescuers were involved. Among them were members of a high-altitude gendarmerie platoon, a dog team, instructors and investigators.

The four men were "experienced people who knew the mountain well, (...) a priori well equipped" and had "all the necessary equipment.

It is noted that the three survivors "feel good". Two of them are completely unharmed, the third is under observation due to a moderate head injury.

Recall

A British woman, 54, and her son, 22, died in an avalanche while skiing off-piste in the French Alps. The instructor was also buried but survived.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry intelligence chief said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died of natural causes from a blood clot, contrary to claims that he was poisoned.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
BFM TV
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
France
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02