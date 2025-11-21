$42.150.06
05:29 AM • 14000 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 21582 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 30354 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 19080 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 22920 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 24146 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22064 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 29611 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 46196 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 38064 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Four occupiers with equipment eliminated in Luhansk region: HUR showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

As a result of an operation by the HUR and the resistance movement in Kalynove, Luhansk region, four occupiers were eliminated, and enemy UAZ and buggy vehicles were destroyed. Medics confirmed the deaths of the invaders.

Four occupiers with equipment eliminated in Luhansk region: HUR showed video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "rumble in Luhansk region" - four occupiers, an enemy UAZ and a buggy were eliminated, writes UNN.

As a result of the operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the resistance movement against the Russian invaders in the settlement of Kalynove, temporarily occupied Luhansk region, four Muscovites were eliminated, and enemy UAZ and buggy vehicles were destroyed.

- the Main Intelligence Directorate reported on social networks, publishing a video.

After the elimination of the Russian invaders and their vehicles, according to intelligence, "ambulances with medics were brought to the explosion site, who only confirmed the successful 'okobzonennya' (elimination) of the occupiers."

Five "Kadyrovites" blew up on the outskirts of occupied Melitopol: DIU showed video02.08.25, 14:53 • 5486 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Luhansk Oblast