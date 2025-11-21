Four occupiers with equipment eliminated in Luhansk region: HUR showed video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "rumble in Luhansk region" - four occupiers, an enemy UAZ and a buggy were eliminated, writes UNN.

As a result of the operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the resistance movement against the Russian invaders in the settlement of Kalynove, temporarily occupied Luhansk region, four Muscovites were eliminated, and enemy UAZ and buggy vehicles were destroyed. - the Main Intelligence Directorate reported on social networks, publishing a video.

After the elimination of the Russian invaders and their vehicles, according to intelligence, "ambulances with medics were brought to the explosion site, who only confirmed the successful 'okobzonennya' (elimination) of the occupiers."

