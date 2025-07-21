Former Ukrainian Interior Ministry official found dead in Spain: man died as a result of drowning

In Barcelona, Spain, the body of Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, was found in one of the residential complexes. The Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona reported that the death occurred as a result of drowning, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona, the death occurred as a result of drowning. Consuls assisted in processing the relevant documents for the repatriation of the body to Ukraine - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Spanish media report that Russian pilot Maksym Kuzminov, who redeployed his helicopter to Ukraine and defected to our side, was previously killed in the same residential complex.

In the Spanish residential complex Cala Alta in Villajoyosa, where Russian pilot Maksym Kuzminov was killed, 61-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former official of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, died under unexplained circumstances. - El Español reports.

Addition

18-year-old Ukrainian student Maria Bugayova was found dead in Apulia, Italy, near a tourist complex where she was interning. The girl disappeared on July 4, and her body was found hanged.

In the town of Haasrode, Belgium, Ukrainian women were found dead in a house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, and the crime scene was set on fire.