Former prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

The court заочно found the former prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation proved that in April 2014, after the occupation of the peninsula began, the former Ukrainian prosecutor sided with the aggressor state. He accepted the offer of representatives of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation and took the position of the so-called "prosecutor".

Since 2018, the convicted person has held leadership positions in illegally created "prosecutor's offices" in Crimea, organized the work of subordinates, and coordinated the activities of the occupation law enforcement agencies.

The case was heard in absentia, as the accused is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory.

