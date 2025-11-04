ukenru
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Former prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

The former prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was found guilty of high treason and sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison.

Former prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason

The court заочно found the former prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the investigation proved that in April 2014, after the occupation of the peninsula began, the former Ukrainian prosecutor sided with the aggressor state. He accepted the offer of representatives of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation and took the position of the so-called "prosecutor".

Since 2018, the convicted person has held leadership positions in illegally created "prosecutor's offices" in Crimea, organized the work of subordinates, and coordinated the activities of the occupation law enforcement agencies.

The case was heard in absentia, as the accused is hiding in the temporarily occupied territory.

