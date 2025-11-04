Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched

Today, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced that one of its detectives had been searched. As it turned out, this was preceded by surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports with reference to its own sources.

Details

A NABU detective organized video surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office, installing devices opposite the official exit from the PGO building.

His actions attracted the attention of the state security service. After that, urgent investigative actions were carried out to clarify all the circumstances and grounds for such actions by the NABU employee.