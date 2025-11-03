Carved a "Z" on the forehead of a captured Ukrainian soldier: militant Polupolotnykh received an indictment in absentia

The former "commander" of the illegal armed formation "LPR" was notified of suspicion for inhumane treatment of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Details

This refers to Volodymyr Polupoltynnykh – the commander of the "6th separate motorized rifle Cossack regiment of the LPR" created by the Rashists, which is part of the armed formations of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, on June 10, 2022, the suspect ordered his subordinates to torture Ukrainian soldiers who were captured during battles on the eastern front.

As the investigation established, Polupoltynnykh personally participated in the torture. It is documented that during one of the tortures, he carved the letter "Z" on the forehead of a Ukrainian prisoner of war with a knife.

According to the case materials, the suspect is a resident of the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, who joined the illegal armed formations controlled by the Russian Federation in 2014.

Six Russian generals and colonels were charged with war crimes after the shelling of Okhtyrka

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the perpetrator, as part of the occupying groups of Russian troops, has participated in battles in eastern Ukraine.

Currently, investigators have заочно notified Polupoltynnykh of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the requirements of Articles 4, 13, 14, 15 of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949, which prohibits any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing serious injury to the health of a prisoner of war in its custody, committed by a group of persons).