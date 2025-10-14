$41.610.01
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 2358 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8688 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11567 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13801 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16862 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26736 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34548 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Former MP Ivanyushchenko was remanded in custody: a case involving land worth UAH 160 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded former MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko in custody. He is suspected of legalizing property, namely nine land plots with a total area of 18 hectares worth over UAH 160 million.

Former MP Ivanyushchenko was remanded in custody: a case involving land worth UAH 160 million

On October 14, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to detain former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, suspected of legalizing property obtained through criminal means. This refers to nine land plots with a total area of 18 hectares worth over 160 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

Details

The decision was made at the request of NABU detectives, agreed upon by SAP prosecutors, as part of the investigation into a large-scale land deal.

On October 14, 2025, the investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAP prosecutor, chose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for a former People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Party of Regions, suspected of organizing the legalization of property obtained by criminal means, namely 9 land plots with a total area of 18 hectares.

– the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The investigation established that in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between Ivanyushchenko and a well-known developer over control of a wholesale agricultural market in the Kyiv suburbs, the businesswoman decided to transfer the market's assets to controlled companies.

To do this, through a series of fictitious transactions, the land plots were leased, and then sold to three companies that were associated with the developer.

Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice05.09.25, 12:06 • 5012 views

After several months of conflict, the parties reached a settlement agreement on the joint use of the land array, including for the purpose of further development. Already in September 2021, the ex-people's deputy's trustee became a co-owner of the companies to which these lands were registered.

These actions, according to detectives, indicate the organized legalization of illegally acquired property, as a result of which the state lost assets worth over 160 million hryvnias.

"Profited" from roads, shelters, and "dead souls": large-scale abuses totaling UAH 45 million exposed in Kharkiv region04.09.25, 16:45 • 3891 view

After Ivanyushchenko's arrest, he was taken to the place of pre-trial investigation, where the HACC judge ruled to apply a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

If found guilty, the former deputy faces a long prison sentence with confiscation of illegally acquired property.

Recall

On September 18, Ivanyushchenko and his accomplices were declared wanted.

The former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv