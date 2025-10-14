Former MP Ivanyushchenko was remanded in custody: a case involving land worth UAH 160 million

On October 14, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to detain former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, suspected of legalizing property obtained through criminal means. This refers to nine land plots with a total area of 18 hectares worth over 160 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SAP, writes UNN.

The decision was made at the request of NABU detectives, agreed upon by SAP prosecutors, as part of the investigation into a large-scale land deal.

On October 14, 2025, the investigating judge of the HACC, at the request of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAP prosecutor, chose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for a former People's Deputy of Ukraine from the Party of Regions, suspected of organizing the legalization of property obtained by criminal means, namely 9 land plots with a total area of 18 hectares. – the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The investigation established that in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between Ivanyushchenko and a well-known developer over control of a wholesale agricultural market in the Kyiv suburbs, the businesswoman decided to transfer the market's assets to controlled companies.

To do this, through a series of fictitious transactions, the land plots were leased, and then sold to three companies that were associated with the developer.

After several months of conflict, the parties reached a settlement agreement on the joint use of the land array, including for the purpose of further development. Already in September 2021, the ex-people's deputy's trustee became a co-owner of the companies to which these lands were registered.

These actions, according to detectives, indicate the organized legalization of illegally acquired property, as a result of which the state lost assets worth over 160 million hryvnias.

After Ivanyushchenko's arrest, he was taken to the place of pre-trial investigation, where the HACC judge ruled to apply a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

If found guilty, the former deputy faces a long prison sentence with confiscation of illegally acquired property.

On September 18, Ivanyushchenko and his accomplices were declared wanted.

The former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias.